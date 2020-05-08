Creep slashes woman’s face in Manhattan because she refused to talk to him: Cops

Detectives are looking for the assailant who slashed a 45-year-old woman’s face after failing to strike up a conversation with her at a Manhattan train station this week.
Police released on May 7 a photo of the man involved in the attack that occurred at 9 p.m. on May 4 inside the 23rd Street station on the A/C/E line in Chelsea.
According to law enforcement sources, the victim stood in the turnstile area of the station when the perpetrator approached and tried to engage her in a conversation.
When the woman declined to speak with him, cops said, the suspect pulled out a sharp object and sliced her left cheek, then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Officers from the 10th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 2 responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.
Police did not release a physical description of the suspect. He’s shown in the picture wearing a black doorag, a white surgical mask, a gray sweatshirt, light-colored pants and black and white sneakers while carrying a dark-colored backpack.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.