Creep sought for sexually assaulting woman at Manhattan’s Highbridge Park

Detectives are looking for the deviant who knocked out and sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman inside of Highland Park earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Friday morning video footage of the creep responsible for the June 4 attack, which occurred at 3:15 p.m. in a playground near the corner of Edgecombe Avenue and West 165th Street in Washington Heights.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached the victim from behind as she walked through the park. He then grabbed and dragged her over to bushes near the location, where he choked her until she fell unconscious.

After knocking her out, police said, the creep removed her jewelry, then forced her to perform a sex act on him. Moments later, he fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 33rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The video of the suspect follows:

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.