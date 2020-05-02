Detectives investigate young man’s death inside Manhattan stairwell

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 22-year-old man was found dead inside a stairwell of an apartment building on the Upper West Side on Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the 24th Precinct and PSA 6 responded at 12:50 p.m. on May 2 to a 911 call of an unconscious male inside of 830 Amsterdam Ave., at the Amsterdam Avenue Houses.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement sources said, cops found the man on the seventh floor inside a stairwell, unconscious and unresponsive.

Responding paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

The man’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.