Early-morning blackout leaves parts of Manhattan briefly without power

Days after Tropical Storm Isaias swept through New York City, areas of upper Manhattan suffered a temporary blackout on Friday morning.

Reports indicate that at around 5:15 a.m. on Aug. 7, around 180,000 people in the Upper West Side, Upper East Side and Harlem were left without power for half an hour.

“We are investigating a problem on our transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply at about 5:13 this morning. The supply has been restored to those networks on the Upper West Side, Harlem and the Upper East Side,” said Con Edison in a statement.

The MTA is looking into signal malfunctions that may have stemmed from the power outage, leading to delays on some Manhattan and Queens lines.

“We are investigating an earlier brief loss of ConEd power in some locations in Manhattan that caused delays on 1, 2, 3, A, B, C, D, E, F, N, Q, R and W trains. Power has resumed and trains are moving but there are ongoing impacts to service,” the MTA said on the New York City Transit Subway Twitter account. “The power loss disrupted the signal system and station lighting on some lines. Disruptions continue to impact some locations even after power was restored. We are troubleshooting these problems as quickly as possible.”

The blackout comes on the heels of Tropical Storm Isaias, which caused thousands of New Yorkers to lose power on Aug. 4. Con Edison is still working to restore power to everyone who lost power in the five boroughs and Westchester, with work expected to be completely finished on Sunday, Aug. 9.