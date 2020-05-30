Early-morning creep sought for groping woman in East Village

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in finding a deviant who accosted a young woman and felt her up in the East Village earlier this month.

Police released video footage Friday of the creep sought for the attack that occurred at 3 a.m. on May 21 in the area of East 5th Street and Avenue B.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached the 29-year-old female victim as she walked through the area and pushed her against a parked car. He then began to touch her body over her clothing.

After realizing that a bystander had seen the attack, cops said, the creep took off on foot toward Avenue B.

The incident was reported to the 9th Precinct. No injuries were reported.

Cops described the suspect as a man between 20 and 30 years of age. He’s pictured in the video footage wearing a blue cap, a white surgical mask, a red-and-black jacket, black pants and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.