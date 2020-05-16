Man found fatally stabbed inside burned Manhattan apartment, suspect questioned

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives have a suspect in custody in connection with the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found inside a burning Manhattan apartment on Saturday morning.

Officers from the 25th Precinct and FDNY personnel responded to a reported fire at 4:21 a.m. on May 16 inside a ninth-floor residence on East 120th Street near First Avenue in East Harlem.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement sources said, first responders encountered the suspect, a 31-year-old man, who attempted to physically block them from entering the apartment.

Police said the officers wound up subduing the individual with a Taser. He was then brought to NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan for treatment and observation.

After firefighters put out the blaze inside the apartment, authorities said, they found the 30-year-old male victim unconscious with multiple stab wounds to his body.

Responding paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The NYPD withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

At this point in the investigation, police did not disclose the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Charges against the suspect are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.