Four crooks sought for robbing man in Lower Manhattan

Police need the public’s help in tracking down four thieves responsible for recently robbing a 35-year-old man along a street in Lower Manhattan.

The NYPD released on Thursday night video footage of the crooks connected to the March 30 robbery, which occurred at 11 p.m. at the corner of Worth and Baxter Streets, near Columbus Park.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was walking through the area when the group approached him and demanded his property. One of the thieves threatened to shoot the victim if he did not comply.

The suspects proceeded to remove $10 from the man, along with a debit card, a cellphone and his ID card. They then bolted from the scene eastbound along Worth Street.

The incident was reported to the 5th Precinct; the victim was not injured.

The video footage shows the suspects walking into a nearby grocery store shortly after the robbery. Police did not provide physical descriptions.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Editor’s note: An earlier version had the incorrect neighborhood listed. We apologize for any confusion that resulted.