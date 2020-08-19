Grand Central Station shooter held on high bail for wounding man

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Queens resident remains locked up on high bail for shooting a man at Grand Central Station over the weekend.

Tearance Crumpty, 26, of College Point Boulevard in Flushing faced a New York Criminal Court judge on Aug. 17 for arraignment on attempted murder, assault and weapons possession charges.

Judge Anne Swern ordered him held on $600,000 bond/$200,000 cash bail; he’s due to return to court Friday, Aug. 21, court records noted.

Law enforcement sources said Crumpty shot and wounded the 40-year-old man at Grand Central Station at 10 a.m. on Aug. 15.

According to published reports, Crumpty had followed the victim into Manhattan after the man had board a 7 train in Corona, Queens. Reports indicated that Crumpty had harassed the man on the entire ride. They both departed the 7 train at Grand Central Station and headed to the Downtown-bound platform of the 4/5/6 train.

That’s where Crumpty allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire. Police said the victim took a bullet to his left arm and was treated at Bellevue Hospital.

After opening fire, cops said, Crumpty fled out of the station on foot westbound along East 42nd Street. Detectives picked him up the following day at a Queens hotel after getting an anonymous tip, the Daily News reported.