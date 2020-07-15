High Line to officially reopen with limited capacity on July 16

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The High Line has officially set a reopening date as New York City slowly bounces back from the pandemic.

On July 16, the High Line will reopen to the public with limited capacity. Entrance is free, but guests must reserve a time entry pass, which gives you a 15-minute window of entry, on the High Line website. The park will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m.

Time entry passes are currently available through July 26. An additional two weeks of passes will be available on July 20. A limited number of day-of timed-entry passes may be available to walk-up visitors, but reserving a timed-entry pass online will reduce your wait time.

All guests must wear a mask or a face covering within the park and must be six feet apart from other guests. The only entrance that will be open is at the corner of Gansevoort and Washington Streets, with all stairs north of Gansevoort Street are exit-only. Elevators at Gansevoort, 14th, and 23rd Streets are accessible to those with mobility access needs, with a timed-entry reservation.

For more information, visit thehighline.org.