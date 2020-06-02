LIVE UPDATES: Sixth day of George Floyd protests starts with Foley Square march

Thousands have converged upon Manhattan for another round of protests seeking justice for the police-involved death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, and for an end to police brutality nationwide.
The big crowd began their demonstration in Foley Square and is moving across streets in Lower Manhattan. So far, the gathering has been peaceful, with few interactions with the NYPD.
The midday protest happens hours before the 8 p.m. curfew. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced earlier Tuesday that the curfew will remain in place through June 7, as the city struggles to stop the looting and vandalism that have occurred during the protests.
This is a developing story; check amNY.com later for further updates.
With reporting by Mark Hallum
