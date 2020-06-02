Quantcast
LIVE UPDATES: Sixth day of George Floyd protests starts with Foley Square march

Robert Pozarycki
56 mins ago
A marcher at the Foley Square protest on June 2, 2020. Mark Hallum)

Thousands have converged upon Manhattan for another round of protests seeking justice for the police-involved death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, and for an end to police brutality nationwide.

The big crowd began their demonstration in Foley Square and is moving across streets in Lower Manhattan. So far, the gathering has been peaceful, with few interactions with the NYPD.

Protesters at the June 2 protest repeated the words of George Floyd after he was killed by Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020. (Photo by Mark Hallum)

The midday protest happens hours before the 8 p.m. curfew. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced earlier Tuesday that the curfew will remain in place through June 7, as the city struggles to stop the looting and vandalism that have occurred during the protests.

This is a developing story; check amNY.com later for further updates.

With reporting by Mark Hallum

Speaking out at the June 2, 2020 protest in Foley Square. (Photo by Mark Hallum)
Photo by Mark Hallum
Photo by Mark Hallum
Photo by Mark Hallum

