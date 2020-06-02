LIVE UPDATES: Sixth day of George Floyd protests starts with Foley Square march

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Thousands have converged upon Manhattan for another round of protests seeking justice for the police-involved death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, and for an end to police brutality nationwide.

The big crowd began their demonstration in Foley Square and is moving across streets in Lower Manhattan. So far, the gathering has been peaceful, with few interactions with the NYPD.

The midday protest happens hours before the 8 p.m. curfew. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced earlier Tuesday that the curfew will remain in place through June 7, as the city struggles to stop the looting and vandalism that have occurred during the protests.

This is a developing story; check amNY.com later for further updates.

With reporting by Mark Hallum

Some protesters at today’s #GeorgeFloyd demonstration in Manhattan are handing out water, snacks, hand sanitizer and face masks. pic.twitter.com/XiXiGx7iHx — Phil McCausland (@PhilMcCausland) June 2, 2020

Coming up from Foley Square! pic.twitter.com/PBmnJeQ6Ya — Natalia Antrobus (@WorkTaliaWork) June 2, 2020