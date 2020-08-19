New report shows the importance and growth of cycling in Lower Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Alliance for Downtown New York has released a new report that details bicycling infrastructure in Lower Manhattan, with a focus on biking as an alternative transportation method in commuting to work in the district.

“The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has forced us all to rethink many of our most basic routines,” said Jessica Lappin, President of the Downtown Alliance. “For both employers and employees, having a robust collection of options of how to get to and from the office will now be more important than ever.”

The Alliance’s study documents that, in Lower Manhattan, more than 2.3 miles of bike lanes and 28 Citi Bike stations supplement the neighborhood’s 15 ferry routes, 13 subway lines and two PATH lines — helping make Lower Manhattan among the most easily accessible downtowns in America.

The study also reveals that:

Over 20% of Lower Manhattan’s workforce already either walks or bikes to work.

Among those living in Lower Manhattan, over 30% walk or bike to work.

In 15 minutes or less by bicycle, the district can easily be reached from most of Manhattan south of 23rd Street, as well as from key neighborhoods along the waterfront Brooklyn.

The neighborhoods where the most people currently bike to Lower Manhattan are seeing their populations grow. These communities are home to more than 508,000 New Yorkers.

You can read the entirety of the “Bike Infrastructure And Commuting In Lower Manhattan” report at DowntownNY.com.