Pair sought for attacking two cops with stick and brick during East Village protest

The NYPD’s looking for two individuals who assaulted uniformed officers as they attempted to arrest protesters in the East Village earlier this week.

Police released on June 4 video footage of the attack, which occurred at 10:28 p.m. on May 31 in front of the Strand Book Store at 828 Broadway, near East 12th Street. The store, like other businesses in the area during the George Floyd protests, was shut at the time.

According to law enforcement sources, a lieutenant and a police officer were attempting to take protesters into custody who were resisting arrest. A struggle ensued, during which one of the suspects smacked the lieutenant in the back of the head with a stick.

Seconds later, cops said, another suspect picked up a brick and hurled it at a police officer, striking the officer’s head. Luckily, the officer avoided serious injury because of their helmet.

Police rushed the lieutenant to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/The Allen Pavilion for treatment of a concussion.

