Subway creep sought for groping woman at L train station in Manhattan

Detectives are looking for the suspect who groped a young woman at a Manhattan subway station this week.

Cops said the incident occurred at 8:10 p.m. on June 7 inside the 14th Street/8th Avenue subway station.

According to law enforcement sources, the 21-year-old female victim and the suspect both entered the platform elevator. Once inside, the culprit grabbed the woman’s breasts.

After exiting the elevator, the perpetrator — who had a bicycle with him — headed toward the L train platform.

The incident was reported to the 10th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 2. The victim was not injured.

Police received cellphone pictures of the suspect, which were released on June 11. The suspect is a white man with short red hair who’s shown wearing a gray hat with sunglasses atop it, a black shirt, and black-and-blue striped shorts.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.