Subway creep threatened to stab woman he molested at Manhattan subway station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for the creep who recently groped a woman and then threatened to stab her at a Greenwich Village/SoHo subway station.

The NYPD released on Thursday video footage of the suspect behind the June 21 incident, which occurred at 11 p.m. at the Houston Street station on the 1 line.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect attacked a 48-year-old woman as she walked up a stairwell, groping her buttocks twice.

Outside the station, the woman pulled out her cellphone and attempted to record the creep. Police said the suspect then became belligerent; he attempted to knock the phone out of her hands, and then pulled out a weapon and threatened to stab her.

The suspect then ran back into the station and down to the platform, where he boarded a Bronx-bound 1 train.

The incident was reported to the 1st Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau. The woman was not injured.

Police did not provide a physical description of the groper, who’s shown on camera wearing a blue surgical mask around his chin, a black t-shirt, tan pants and black sneakers while carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.