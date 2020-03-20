Suspects sought for slashing and robbing a man at a fast food joint in Manhattan: NYPD

Cops are looking for a duo who slashed and robbed a man outside of a Manhattan fast food restaurant.

According to police, at 7:37 p.m. on March 19, a 57-year-old man was counting his money in front of a Five Guys restaurant, located at 253 West 42nd Street, when he was pushed by two unknown individuals. One of the suspects demanded his money, and when the victim refused, one of the suspects slashed him in the face.

The crooks took $200 from the victim before fleeing westbound on West 42nd Street. The victim suffered a laceration to his nose and hands and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for stitches.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.