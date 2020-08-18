Victorian Gardens in Central Park will not reopen this year — and may close down for good

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Central Park’s Victorian Gardens Amusement Park, which pops up at Wollman Rink every summer, will not reopen for its 2020 season and might close forever.

“This year has been an incredibly difficult one for communities all over New York City with the health risks resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the socio-economic fallout from related governmental executive orders,” wrote owners Zamperla in a press release. “While Vicky and Victor and our entire Victorian Gardens team miss seeing everyone smiling, giggling, and having fun in our amusement park, our number one priority is the health and safety of our community, guests, and team members.”

Zamperla, an Italian design and amusement ride manufacturing company, said they were prepared open the park with new COVID-19 protocols during Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan. But amusement parks were left off the list of safe outdoor businesses allowed to reopen once the last stage of reopening reached New York City.

