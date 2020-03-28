Woman fatally stabbed in neck following dispute at Harlem River Park

Detectives are looking for a man who stabbed a woman to death after an argument inside Harlem River Park in Manhattan early on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the bloodshed occurred at 1:33 a.m. on March 28 in the vicinity of East 128th Street and Third Avenue.

According to police, the 33-year-old female victim was sitting on a bench inside the park when the perpetrator approached. The two got into a dispute for reasons yet to be determined.

A source familiar with the case said the victim and the suspect were not known to each other.

Moments later, cops reported, the attacker knifed the woman in her neck, then fled the scene on a scooter, described possibly as a red e-bike.

Officers from the 25th Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress and found the injured woman. Paramedics rushed her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources describe her killer as a black man in his 20s who was seen wearing a red sweatsuit.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.