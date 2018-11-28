Our president, tweet by tweet

To keep readers better informed and my blood pressure from getting too low, I’ve started following President Donald Trump on …

To keep readers better informed and my blood pressure from getting too low, I’ve started following President Donald Trump on Twitter. Here are a few recent pearls of wisdom:

“Of course we should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before we did. I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Center.”

This tweet was sent right after heroic former Navy SEAL Cmdr. William McRaven, the architect of the raid that killed bin Laden, described Trump calling the news media the enemy of the people “the greatest threat to American democracy I’ve ever seen.” Probably coincidence.

“So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate, but not mentioning the fact that Bob Mueller (who is highly conflicted) was not approved by the Senate!”

So funny to see the president try to bully a congressman by using a schoolyard insult a 12-year-old boy would find vulgar and offensive. Not funny hah-hah; funny pathetic.

“You just can’t win with the Fake News media. A big story today is that because I have pushed so hard and gotten Gasoline Prices so low, more people are driving and I have caused traffic jams throughout our Great Nation. Sorry everyone!”

“A big story”? Maybe in Trump’s imagination. I saw traffic at a standstill on Fifth Avenue the day after Thanksgiving, and thought it was due to Black Friday sales. Silly me: It’s because our stable genius leader has singlehandedly lowered gas prices!

“Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS — Whatever happened to Global Warming?”

Great point! While the rate of melting ice sheets in Antarctica has tripled over the last five years, they should start freezing up again any day now. And those in Miami sloshing around in ankle-deep water after hurricanes and rainstorms? Hang in there, a dry cold front is on the way! But what about Friday’s government report warning that if we don’t take climate change seriously, it will cause massive national and economic damage by century’s end? FAKE NEWS!

Uh-huh. Whatever you say (or tweet), Mr. President.

Playwright Mike Vogel blogs at newyorkgritty.net.