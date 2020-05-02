Cyndi Lauper, Zac Posen to be honored at free virtual gala for Manhattan music school

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

To celebrate 125 years of programming, the Third Street Music School Settlement will hold a star-studded virtual gala next week.

The gala will be livestreamed for free at 6:30 p.m. EST on May 6. The event will be hosted by “Dancing with The Stars” music director Ray Chew and will feature musical performances, special guests and opportunities to support Third Street and its students.

“We are pleased to come together virtually with our friends, family and community to support Third Street as it navigates this unprecedented crisis and prepares for the challenges and opportunities ahead,” said Valerie Lewis, Anna-Maria Kellen Executive Director of Third Street Music School. “Throughout its 125-year history, Third Street has continually adapted to advance its mission. In the past month, we have done so again, launching platforms for our individual lessons, preschool and public school programs to ensure continuity of learning and development while also maintaining community.”

Third Street will honor Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy Award-winning artist Cyndi Lauper, fashion designer Zac Posen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music Lyor Cohen, composer, violinist, and Third Street alumna Jessie Montgomery and Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter Jason Mraz. In addition to a performance by Mraz himself, the gala will have a drum circle and several performances from Third Street students.

All proceeds raised from the gala through donations will go to support Third Street’s programming.

Click here to RSVP to the gala.