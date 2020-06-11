Make Music Day to bring performers throughout the world together online on June 21

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A live global music event is bringing their programming online for an accessible, world-wide day of creating and listening to music.

On June 21, musicians from across the country and the world will celebrate Make Music Day. Make Music Day celebrates and promotes the natural music maker in all of us, regardless of age, ethnicity, background or skill level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebration is going online. More than 85 U.S. cities and the entire states of Connecticut, Hawaii, Vermont and Wisconsin will participate in Make Music Day 2020.

A full schedule of events is available on the Make Music Day website. Highlights of this year’s festival include Flowerpot Music (music will literally emanate from flowerpots in New York (NY), Hartford (CT), Chicago (IL), Philadelphia (PA) and elsewhere), live online lessons from music teachers across the globe, a global livestream, Track Meet, where teams of four musicians will race against the clock to create brand new original tracks in a creative relay, and so much more.

All Make Music Day events are free and open to the public. Viewers and participants can follow the official hashtag #MakeMusicDay for updates and highlights.

For more information or to register for Make Music Day, visit makemusicny.org.