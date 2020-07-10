The Chainsmokers to headline socially distant fundraising concert in the Hamptons this month

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A socially distant concert fundraiser is coming to the Hamptons later this month.

On July 25, In The Know Experiences, the luxury travel & lifestyle experiential agency, and Invisible Noise Productions, is partnering with JAJA Tequila to create “Safe & Sound,” the first-ever drive-in music fundraiser to the Hamptons at Nova’s Ark Project in Watermill, New York.

“In this time of crisis that has taken a major toll on many families and individuals across the globe, we wanted to bring a new live event concept to life by giving communities a sense of celebration and closeness that they’ve been missing, in a safe and enjoyable way,” said Seth Kaplan, Co-Founder of In The Know Experiences.“ We came up with the “Safe & Sound” fundraiser to be an intimate platform for artists to connect with fans in unique ways through sounds in a controlled and safe environment. Concertgoers will have the chance to experience a comfortable evening outdoors along-side their cars with live music, games, custom coolers and more, as we adjust to this next wave of live events.”

The performance will be headlined by The Chainsmokers, with opener David Solomon (DJ D-Sol), singer-songwriter Matt White, Southampton’s Town Supervisor, and Jay Schneiderman. Southampton’s own, Mayor Jesse Warren will MC the evening.

“…When our tequila company JAJA was offered the opportunity to host an event giving back to small businesses and other charities we knew we had to get involved. Helping local small businesses in a place near and dear to us is the least we could do. It’s going to be an amazing night!”, says Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers.

Guests will have the ability to drive onto the Nova’s Ark property, which has over 100 acres of land, in a reserved parking zone to watch the concert. A variety of gift products and curated experiences will also be available, including cans of Heineken®‘s innovative alcohol-free beer Heineken® 0.0, BrightFox hydration beverages, burgers provided by Schweid & Sons, bagels + bites by The Original Goldberg’s Famous Bagels as well as a curated selection of luxury CBD products from New York-based botanicals company oHHo.

Tickets start at $225 and are available at on Safeandsound2020.com/JAJA. All profits from the event will go directly to local charities including No Kid Hungry, Children’s Medical Fund of NY and Southampton Fresh Air Home.