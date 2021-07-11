Death toll in Miami-area condo collapse rises to 90, mayor says

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium rose to 90 on Sunday from 86, as crews continued their grim search for human remains in the building’s wreckage, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Another 31 people were still “potentially unaccounted for,” with many feared dead in the concrete and steel rubble of the 12-story oceanfront building in Surfside that partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, Levine Cava said at a briefing.

“The numbers are fluid and they will continue to change as these efforts continue,” she said.