Evacuations more important than U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal date -House panel chairman

Gregory Meeks Afghanistan US Evacuations
Chairman Rep. Gregory W. Meeks
Ken Cedeno/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Wednesday the U.S. military should stay in Afghanistan beyond the planned Aug. 31 withdrawal date if needed to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies.

“We need to make sure that every one of those individuals that we know put their lives on their lives are out,” Democratic Representative Gregory Meek told MSNBC. “If that means we should stay longer, in my estimation, we should do that. If that means, that even if we have to bring more troops in to make sure we can get them out safely, we need to do that.”

