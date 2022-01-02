Conspiracy theorist Georgia Congress Member banned from Twitter for posting COVID-19 lies

Twitter on Sunday said it permanently banned the personal account of Georgia Congress Member Marjorie Taylor Greene for tweets that repeatedly violated the social media’s misinformation policy on COVID-19.
Twitter has previously temporarily suspended Greene’s account, @mtgreenee. It has also labeled some of her tweets “misleading.”
Greene — a Trumpist lawmaker who has previously embraced QAnon, publicly bullied a fellow Member of Congress, voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and sympathized with those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — responded on the messaging app Telegram by slandering Twitter as “an enemy to America.”
The official representative account of Greene, @ReptMTG, remains active on Twitter.