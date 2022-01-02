Conspiracy theorist Georgia Congress Member banned from Twitter for posting COVID-19 lies

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Twitter on Sunday said it permanently banned the personal account of Georgia Congress Member Marjorie Taylor Greene for tweets that repeatedly violated the social media’s misinformation policy on COVID-19.

Twitter has previously temporarily suspended Greene’s account, @mtgreenee. It has also labeled some of her tweets “misleading.”

Greene — a Trumpist lawmaker who has previously embraced QAnon, publicly bullied a fellow Member of Congress, voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and sympathized with those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — responded on the messaging app Telegram by slandering Twitter as “an enemy to America.”

The official representative account of Greene, @ReptMTG, remains active on Twitter.