Trump strikes Iran: Hundreds take to the streets of Midtown Manhattan to protest unilateral bombings

Fuming New Yorkers gathered in Times Square on Sunday afternoon to denounce President Trump’s decision to bomb Iran and pledged to march on the White House later this month.

Fuming New Yorkers gathered in Times Square on Sunday afternoon to denounce President Trump’s unilateral decision to bomb nuclear enrichment targets in Iran and pledged to march on the White House later this month.

Assembling in the crossroads of the world, it was as if time had been reversed to the 1970s or the run-up to the Iraq War in March 2003. Playing loud anti-war music from decades long since past and brandishing picket signs, the hippie movement was alive again as several hundred people made their feelings known on the United States’ latest intervention in the Middle East.

With beads of sweat pouring down their foreheads on a torrid Sunday, citizens chastised Trump for making false campaign promises last year, during which he vowed not to bring the US into any new wars.

“This looks like it will bring another forever war in the Middle East — a forever war that Trump pledged he would avoid,” said Etan Mabourakh of the National Iranian American Council. “Our hearts are with everyone in Iran and in Israel who has been impacted by this horrific, avoidable war, anyone, including American service members who could now be put at risk of the consequences of this war of choice.”

As citizens took to the streets elected officials also pushed back against Trump for failing to notify other branches of government of the decision to bomb.

US Rep. Dan Goldman says he intends to hold the president accountable.

“While we don’t yet know if last night’s military action started a war or prevented one, I am nevertheless deeply troubled about President Trump’s unilateral decision to take this action without consulting Congress, including the Democratic members of the Gang of Eight,” part of Goldman’s statement read. “In the absence of a declaration of war or Congressional authorization, the War Powers Resolution requires President Trump to report to Congress within 48 hours, and I intend to hold him accountable to his responsibility to share the latest classified intelligence, tactical and strategic considerations and results, and the legal justifications for the Administration’s actions.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also voiced her outrage at Trump choosing not to notify Congress.

“I am deeply concerned by President Trump’s decision to unilaterally launch these attacks without seeking congressional authorization, as required by the Constitution. The Trump administration must fully explain to the American people the rationale for this military action and a strategy to avoid being mired in another Middle Eastern war, and it must give Congress a full intelligence briefing immediately,” Gillibrand said.

Meanwhile, protesters continued marching through Midtown Manhattan, chanting “No war!” They say they are not done here and charge that on June 28, they will march on the White House in Washington.