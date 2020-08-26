Burglar breaks into East Village store’s basement on back-to-back days

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for the crook who broke into the same East Village store’s basement on back-to-back days last month and stole merchandise.

Police released on Aug. 25 a security camera image of the shirtless suspect behind the consecutive burglaries that took place on July 6-7 at 437 East 9th St., a vintage sportswear shop.

At about 4 p.m. on July 6, law enforcement sources said, the thief pushed through an air conditioner inside a rear window and got inside. He then entered the basement and accessed a locked room, where he removed $750 in merchandise.

Cops said he then fled through the front door of a neighboring residential building.

Authorities said he returned the next day, at about 8:17 a.m. on July 7, and gained entry into the store through a neighboring building. He again entered a locked room in the basement and removed an undisclosed amount of clothing before fleeing.

Both burglaries were reported to the 9th Precinct.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.