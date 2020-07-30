Inch toward the ‘old normal’ as Union Square reopens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The throbbing heart of downtown, Union Square has been a hub for shopping, food and general recreation for decades. During the COVID-19 pandemic it has been sorely missed by workers, students, tourists and passers-by. Now, with appropriate social distancing and mask wearing mandates, this historic spot and its surrounds are coming back to life with an array of businesses and things to do open this weekend:

The Strand

World-famous bookstore The Strand, which has been a New York staple since 1927, is now open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Book lovers can enjoy curbside pick-up and limited indoor shopping. Fed up with mountainous Amazon book order deliveries and want to support local businesses? This weekend is the perfect opportunity for a relaxing browse amongst the shelves. Known for their extensive inventory and curated collections, something new and unexpected might just catch your eye. New and used copies available!

Union Square GreenMarket

828 Broadway, New York, NY

Tired of fighting for a Fresh Direct delivery window? Get inspired on what to cook for the week with the fresh fruits and vegetables, and other essentials, at the thankfully reopened Union Square GreenMarket. Locally sourced goods are available every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Joe Coffee

Every New Yorker has their go-to location for a caffeine jolt. For many, especially downtown, that’s Joe Coffee which has now reopened for take-out. Come enjoy their array of superior beverages and pastries too!

9 E 13th St, New York, NY

L’Express

Nothing says cafe-culture quite like Paris. With international travel bans unyielding, let L’Express transport you. Savor delicious French flavors and the summer air while outdoor dining at the newly opened restaurant! Pick-up also available!

249 Park Ave S, New York, NY

Blue Stripes Cacao Shop

Blue Stripes Cacao Shop is available for cacao lovers everywhere. With unique foods like the Wild Hot Chocolate, Nutella Swirl Bun or Cacao Fruit Shakes to satisfy your cravings! Outdoor seating is available to sit down and relax during consumption.

28 E 13th St, New York, NY

Breads Bakery

Come pick up a picnic basket at Breads Bakery and enjoy a socially distanced picnic at Union Square Park! The basket features fruit, crudite, cheese and some sweet treats.

18 E 16th St, New York, NY

Fanni Frankl contributed to this article.