Tipster helps detectives catch homeless man behind brutal Greenwich Village stabbing

Thanks to an anonymous tip through the Crime Stoppers hotline, cops picked up a homeless man Friday a recent, violent stabbing inside a Greenwich Village parking garage.

David Young, 31, faces assault charges for allegedly attacking a 52-year-old man on the afternoon of Aug. 24 inside a garage located at 222 West 14th St.

At about 3:23 p.m. that day, police reported, Young and the victim got into a verbal dispute that led to a physical struggle. The NYPD did not provide information on what specifically sparked the argument.

The video that police provided shows the suspect chasing the man inside the building’s parking garage, with two witnesses looking on. After the victim tripped and fell to the concrete floor, the attacker — with a sharp object in hand — began swinging at the man.

One of the witnesses attempted to intervene, but backed off after the attacker threatened him. The suspect then stabbed the victim again as he rose to his feet, and the witness then helped distance the man from the attacker.

Following the attack, the suspect exited the garage and fled on foot westbound along 14th Street toward 5th Avenue.

Officers from the 6th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.