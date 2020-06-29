Man wanted for throwing liquor bottle at NYPD vehicles in Harlem

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York City Police Department is asking the public for any information on a man caught on video throwing a liquor bottle at a police vehicle on Sunday morning in Harlem.

Police responded to a disorderly crowd within the 32nd precinct at approximately 4:45 AM on June 28 in the vicinity of 7th Avenue and West 132nd Street. Almost immediately, members of the crowd began throwing bottles at the three NYPD vehicles on the scene before the unknown man was caught on surveillance video.

NYPD did not disclose a description of the man, who was seen on video wearing a white tank top with black sweatpants.

No one was hurt during the altercation and the dollar amount of damages to the police vehicles has not been determined at this time.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.