LIVE UPDATES: George Floyd protests take over New York City for 13th-straight day

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City for a 13th-consecutive day on Tuesday to protest police brutality and the cultural landscape of the United States of America after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis PD on May 25.

Protesters battled sweltering conditions — the temperature flirted with 90 degrees — to continue the movement in the late morning and early afternoon.

In Brooklyn, demonstrators prepared to march to the Brooklyn Bridge from Borough Hall, but first came a rally that featured remarks from Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (seen below):

Here are some of the images captured during the rally and as the group prepared to mobilize toward the Brooklyn Bridge:

Their numbers were in the hundreds by the time they reached the Brooklyn Bridge:

Hundreds of protesters marching over the bridge after Public Advocate Jumaane Williams leads a police reform rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall pic.twitter.com/C2JsqX76ZJ — Rose Adams (@rose_n_adams) June 9, 2020

Follow amNY.com for live updates from the 13th day of George Floyd protests