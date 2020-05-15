Quantcast
Three cuffed in narcotic and gun bust on Lower East Side

Robert Pozarycki
11 seconds ago
Cash, drugs and ammunition seized during a raid on the Lower East Side on May 15, 2020. (Photo via Twitter/@NYPD9Pct)

Law enforcement agents raided a Lower East Side apartment building early on Friday, arresting three men and seizing stashes of guns and drugs, police reported.

Anthony Lopez, 29, of West 143rd Street in Manhattan, Gregory Bell, 23, of White Plains Road in the Bronx and Kaylin Quidone, 18, of Jackson Street on the Lower East Side were cuffed during the 3 a.m. raid on May 15 at an apartment building on 70 Pitt St.

Authorities said members of the NYPD Field Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at the location pursuant to an ongoing investigation.

During the search, cops found inside the apartment unspecified quantities of substances believed to be cocaine and heroin, as well as $9,000 in cash and assorted ammunition.

The 9th Precinct showed off the proceeds of the raid on its Twitter account Friday afternoon.

 

Police sources declined to identify the “violent criminal” mentioned in the tweet.

Lopez, Bell and Quidone face charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.

