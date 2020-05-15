Three cuffed in narcotic and gun bust on Lower East Side

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Law enforcement agents raided a Lower East Side apartment building early on Friday, arresting three men and seizing stashes of guns and drugs, police reported.

Anthony Lopez, 29, of West 143rd Street in Manhattan, Gregory Bell, 23, of White Plains Road in the Bronx and Kaylin Quidone, 18, of Jackson Street on the Lower East Side were cuffed during the 3 a.m. raid on May 15 at an apartment building on 70 Pitt St.

Authorities said members of the NYPD Field Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at the location pursuant to an ongoing investigation.

During the search, cops found inside the apartment unspecified quantities of substances believed to be cocaine and heroin, as well as $9,000 in cash and assorted ammunition.

The 9th Precinct showed off the proceeds of the raid on its Twitter account Friday afternoon.

Great investigation work by our Field Intelligence Officers led to effecting a Search Warrant this AM.

One of the #EastVillage’s more violent criminals & drug dealer is off the streets along with this ammunition, narcotics & a weapon. #NYPD pic.twitter.com/MQLWu0jl1v — NYPD 9th Precinct (@NYPD9Pct) May 15, 2020

Police sources declined to identify the “violent criminal” mentioned in the tweet.

Lopez, Bell and Quidone face charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.