Nonprofit vows to hold name-reading, light tribute on 19th anniversary of 9/11

After the National September 11th Memorial announced major changes to this year’s commemoration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a nonprofit group dedicated to a firefighter who died on 9/11 says it will step up to keep two important traditions going.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that it will hold a public renaming of all 2,977 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks next month on the 19th anniversary of the day of infamy. Additionally, the nonprofit’s boss, Frank Siller, told 1010 WINS that the organization will also support a light display on 9/11 to substitute for the canceled “Tribute in Light.”

On Thursday, the National September 11th Memorial announced it would not hold this year’s Tribute in Light due to concerns about the pandemic. It takes a team of at least 30 individuals several weeks of working together, in close contact, to set up the tribute, which represents the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center destroyed in the attacks.

The 9-11 Memorial previously announced it would forego an on-site reading of the victims’ names this Sept. 11 during the annual memorial ceremony, also due to COVID-19 concerns.

But the Tunnel to Towers Foundation indicated Friday that it will work to keep both a light tribute and the name reading as part of this year’s commemoration of the terrorist attacks.

“Every year, we honor those we’ve lost on September 11, 2001, by reading their names at Ground Zero. This year, amidst our hardships and obstacles, we will not forget them,” according to a statement on the nonprofit’s website. “Tunnel to Towers is making every effort to ensure the health and safety of this year’s readers. All 140 speakers will wear masks and practice social distancing.”

The foundation added that it is “doing everything in its power to make sure that the Towers in Light will once again be illuminated.”

The statements did not indicate any affiliation with the National September 11th Memorial in its efforts. This paper reached out to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for further comment, and is awaiting a response.