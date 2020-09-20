PHOTOS: Hundreds hold vigil for Justice Ginsburg at Foley Square in Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Scores of New Yorkers gathered outside the New York Civil Court House in Foley Square on Saturday night to honor Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just 24 hours after her death.

The candlelight vigil brought out those who honored the Brooklyn native who served on the highest court in the nation for the past 27 years and was a life-long champion of equal rights.

In her more than a quarter-century on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg had become an iconic figure among progressive Americans. Many mourners at Saturday’s vigil brought with them portraits and pins bearing the image of the “Notorious RBG” and signs expressing their admiration and gratitude for her service.

Many in the crowd also expressed frustration and anger at Senate Republicans for moving forward with President Trump’s plans to immediately move a successor to Ginsburg’s seat forward this close to the 2020 presidential election — bucking a precedent the Senate GOP set four years earlier when they refused President Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to succeed the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia several months ahead of the 2016 presidential contest.

Here are some of the scenes from Saturday’s Foley Square vigil: