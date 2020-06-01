Pair sought for vandalizing St. Patrick’s Cathedral amid protests

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for two women who tagged St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown on Saturday with verbiage used during the weekend’s protests over the police-involved killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

The NYPD released surveillance camera images of the pair responsible for the vandalism, which occurred at 5:12 p.m. on May 30 at the house of worship located at East 51st Street and Fifth Avenue.

The messages, left in red spray paint, included the name of George Floyd as well as BLM, presumably for Black Lives Matter.

After making their mark on the church, the vandals took off on foot eastbound along East 51st Street toward Madison Avenue, cops reported.

One of the suspects wore a dark-colored tanktop and shorts, while the other wore a white t-shirt and light colored shorts, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.