Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Immigration

2025 in photos: The year ICE came to New York City

By Posted on
unnamed (6)
Brad Lander is grappled by ICE agents inside 26 Federal Plaza.
Photo by Dean Moses

For just over half a year, amNewYork has documented the effect of Trump’s immigration crackdown in the Big Apple — from the advent of masked and heavily armed agents inside of immigration court, to the arrest of a prominent elected official, the separation of families, the emergence of federal detainments on the streets, and the citizens who fought back.

June

In early June amNewYork began chronicling the emergence of ICE agents inside 26 Federal Plaza and the revolving door of detainments started occurring as immigrants attended their legally mandated court hearings. Individuals were blindsided as they left the courtroom by the masked agents waiting in the corridor, dragging them away into elevators and out of sight.

ICE arrests a man inside 26 Federal Plaza in early June.Photo by Dean Moses
A man disappears in an elevator in ICE custody.Photo by Dean Moses
A man cries out as he is forced into an elevator by ICE. Photo by Dean Moses

Mid – June

The first major escalation occurred later that month. New York City Comptroller and then mayoral candidate Brad Lander set out to observe immigration hearings as news of the mass detainments began spreading. Lander not only looked to bear witness to what was taking place but to help escort immigrants from their hearings. On June 17 Lander became caught up in a now-infamous incident that saw the Feds tackle Lander as he asked them to show a warrant for their arrests. Lander clung to the arms of one respondent as he was grappled by at least four agents. The politician was roughed up and held at the facility until Gov. Kathy Hochul was able to help secure his release. 

Brad Lander is grappled by ICE agents inside 26 Federal Plaza. Photo by Dean Moses
Brad Lander is grappled by ICE agents inside 26 Federal Plaza.Photo by Dean Moses
Brad Lander is grappled by ICE agents inside 26 Federal Plaza.Photo by Dean Moses
Brad Lander leaves 26 Federal Plaza with his wife and Gov. Kathy Hochul.Photo by Dean Moses

July  

In July, immigration enforcement inside 26 Federal Plaza ramped up, with detainments becoming more heavy-handed. The agents changed tactics in July by rushing people into stairwells instead of loading them into elevators. This month also saw an apparent health-related emergency of a man who collapsed after being whisked into a stairwell. As the door swung open, he could be seen lying on the ground with his hands handcuffed as a masked agent looked over him.

The agents changed tactics in July by rushing people into stairwells instead of loading them into elevators.Photo by Dean Moses
A man is brutally pulled into a stairwell.Photo by Dean Moses
An ICE agent grabs a man by the back of his neck.Photo by Dean Moses
A man is yanked through the hallway by ICE.Photo by Dean Moses

August 

For the most part, men found themselves the primary target of ICE inside the halls of immigration court. Sources with knowledge of the arrests say this was an attempt to cripple the income of a family unit by removing the breadwinner.  Things changed in August as ICE began detaining women as well, in addition to a steady flow of males.

Things changed in August as ICE began detaining women. Photo by Dean Moses
A woman fights back tears as she is taken by ICE.Photo by Dean Moses
A woman is left stunned when she is set upon by ICE.Photo by Dean Moses
An ICE agent pulls a woman into a stairwell.Photo by Dean Moses
An ICE agent pushes his way through the hallway while dragging a man along with him.Photo by Dean Moses

Late – August

August also one of the most emotional family separations of the year.  A mother of three from the Bronx begged for help her husband was ripped away from her family during a routine immigration hearing.

“It was very traumatic for me and my children. My daughter is distraught, they took their father away. I don’t know what to do,” Cocha said.

Cocha’s young daughter was pulled from her farther, begging and screaming.

A young girl clings to her father as ICE approaches.Photo by Dean Moses
But the young girl is ripped away by ICE.Photo by Dean Moses
The family was manhandled by the ICE agents.Photo by Dean Moses
They were left in tears.Photo by Dean Moses

September 

In September, the violence escalated. A man who said he is an American Citizen was grasped around the neck by an ICE agent as he spoke out against the detainments. Meanwhile, a coalition of elected officials demanded access to inspect the conditions of the detainment facility, refusing to leave until they were granted access. Simultaneously, other politicians and New Yorkers protested outside of 26 Federal Plaza, resulting in mass arrests. 

a coalition of elected officials demanded access to inspect the conditions of the detainment facility,Photo by Dean Moses
A man who said he is an American Citizen was grasped around the neck by an ICE agentPhoto by Dean Moses
A coalition of elected officials demanded access to inspect the conditions of the detainment facility, refusing to leave until they were granted access.Photo by Dean Moses
A coalition of elected officials demanded access to inspect the conditions of the detainment facility, refusing to leave until they were granted access.Photo by Dean Moses
Simultaneously, other politicians and New Yorkers protested outside of 26 Federal Plaza, resulting in mass arrests.  Photo by Dean Moses
Simultaneously, other politicians and New Yorkers protested outside of 26 Federal Plaza, resulting in mass arrests.  Photo by Dean Moses

Late – September   

The violence inside 26 Federal Plaza reached a boiling point in late September when several journalists felt the wrath of ICE. An amNewYork journalist was manhandled and tossed by several ICE agents while several others were sent slamming to the floor. One photographer was so severely injured EMS had to remove him on a stretcher. Late into the month, another family separation left a child in tears.

amNewYork journalist is shoved by ICE.Photo by Dean Moses
One photographer was severely injured.Photo by Dean Moses
One photographer was severely injured.Photo by Dean Moses
EMS had to remove him on a stretcher.Photo by Dean Moses
A child was left weeping after his father was taken by ICE.Photo by Dean Moses

October

In October, amNewYork visited Franyelis and her children, 3-year-old Emmanuel and 8-year-old Yoneifer, at their Brooklyn home. The family described the emotional pain and financial struggles of living without her husband, who was detained by ICE. Every time someone knocked at the door, Emmanuel believed his dad was on the other side. 

Every time someone knocked at the door, Emmanuel believed his dad was on the other side. Photo by Dean Moses
The family described the emotional pain and financial struggles of living without her husband, who was detained by ICE.Photo by Dean Moses

Late – October 

On October 21, ICE spilled out of 26 Federal Plaza and onto the city streets. Conducting a massive operation on Canal Street, the agents detained several street vendors that drew immediate and fierce backlash from bystanders and immigrant advocates. The operation began at about 3 p.m. in the area of Centre and Canal Streets, where ICE agents showed up to question street vendors as part of an alleged operation to tackle counterfeit goods, according to a Homeland Security official. Soon thereafter, chaos erupted as pedestrians clashed with the armed Feds.

ICE pushes a man.Photo by Dean Moses
A woman wearing a polkadot dress became a folk hero after standing between ICE and protesters.Photo by Dean Moses
ICE arrests a man near Canal Street.Photo by Dean Moses
An ICE agent pushes a woman to the ground with a nightstick.Photo by Dean Moses

November 

In November, amNewYork documented the lives of several more families, including that of Jessica Supliguicha, whose daughter was born mere days after her husband was deported, leaving her and her son Dylan in emotional ruin. Meanwhile, Alexandra Alvarez and her baby Mia were separated from Manuel Mejia Hernandez, resulting in them begging for aid to get him back. Finally, Heury Gomez, who had been held in ICE custody for four months, finally reunited with his family in time for Thanksgiving.

Queens mom hugs her son with baby girl in foreground after dad abducted by ICE
Hearing his mother, Jessica Supliguicha, sob softly, her 9-year-old son Dylan sidled over to her and embraced her. Jessica’s husband, Jorge, was apprehended by ICE in September.Photo by Dean Moses
Jessica weeps as she stands over her baby.Photo by Dean Moses
mom holding baby while husband and father are in ICE custody
Alexandra Alvarez holds her 11-month-old baby surrounded by photographs of her husband.Photo by Dean Moses
“You don’t love me anymore, you don’t come to visit me no more,” Heury Gomez’s mothersaid in Spanish, blissfully unaware of where her son had been for so long.Photo by Dean Moses
Heury Gomez was surprised by the awaiting family.Photo by Dean Moses
Family in tears as man held in ICE custody for moths reunites with his family
Heury Gomez’s eyes lit up, a young child ran into his arms, his sister broke down into profuse, uncontrolled tears. Even the 16-year-old family dog greeted him warmly.Photo by Dean Moses

Late – November

At the end of November, ICE tried once more to perform a massive, sweeping ICE raid along Canal Street, but this time New Yorkers were ready for them. A large group of protesters tracked the army of Feds to a nearby parking garage, where they had a standoff before NYPD officers arrived, resulting in a violent clash and a slew of arrests.  

Mayhem erupted outside of a Chinatown parking garage on Saturday after protesters learned of a massive ICE presence inside.
Mayhem erupted outside of a Chinatown parking garage on Saturday after protesters learned of a massive ICE presence inside.Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
ICE protester arrested by NYPD officers in Chinatown
Immigrant advocates and elected officials condemned the NYPD on Sunday for its heavy-handed response to anti-ICE protests in Chinatown that turned chaotic 24 hours earlier.Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses

December  

In December, good fortune fell upon several families. NYC high school student Deglis Yohardis Salazar Osuna, 20, was reunited with his parents after being held in ICE detention. The holiday season also saw Alexandra Alvarez reunited with her husband Manuel Mejia Hernandez at La Guardia airport minutes before their daughter’s first birthday.

Mom of NYC high school teen embraces after his release from ICE custody
A high school student brutally arrested by ICE during a routine court hearing last week was released back into the arms of his family Wednesday after a massive fight for his release.Photo by Dean Moses
Emerging through the door, his mother leapt to her feet, wrapping her arm around her son and letting out wails of pain and happiness.Photo by Dean Moses
The family wiped their tears.Photo by Dean Moses
The family embraces for the first time.Photo by Dean Moses
Queens man held by ICE for months reunites with family at airport
Manuel Mejia Hernandez reunites with his wife Alexandra Alvarez and their 1-year-old daughter Mia at LaGuardia Airport in Queens on Dec. 5, 2025. Hernandez had spent many weeks in ICE captivity.Photo by Dean Moses
Manuel Mejia Hernandez and Alexandra Alvarez celebrate their daughter’s first birthday.Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

Related Articles

More from around NYC