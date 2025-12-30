2025 in photos: The year ICE came to New York City

For just over half a year, amNewYork has documented the effect of Trump’s immigration crackdown in the Big Apple — from the advent of masked and heavily armed agents inside of immigration court, to the arrest of a prominent elected official, the separation of families, the emergence of federal detainments on the streets, and the citizens who fought back.

June

In early June amNewYork began chronicling the emergence of ICE agents inside 26 Federal Plaza and the revolving door of detainments started occurring as immigrants attended their legally mandated court hearings. Individuals were blindsided as they left the courtroom by the masked agents waiting in the corridor, dragging them away into elevators and out of sight.

Mid – June

The first major escalation occurred later that month. New York City Comptroller and then mayoral candidate Brad Lander set out to observe immigration hearings as news of the mass detainments began spreading. Lander not only looked to bear witness to what was taking place but to help escort immigrants from their hearings. On June 17 Lander became caught up in a now-infamous incident that saw the Feds tackle Lander as he asked them to show a warrant for their arrests. Lander clung to the arms of one respondent as he was grappled by at least four agents. The politician was roughed up and held at the facility until Gov. Kathy Hochul was able to help secure his release.

July

In July, immigration enforcement inside 26 Federal Plaza ramped up, with detainments becoming more heavy-handed. The agents changed tactics in July by rushing people into stairwells instead of loading them into elevators. This month also saw an apparent health-related emergency of a man who collapsed after being whisked into a stairwell. As the door swung open, he could be seen lying on the ground with his hands handcuffed as a masked agent looked over him.

August

For the most part, men found themselves the primary target of ICE inside the halls of immigration court. Sources with knowledge of the arrests say this was an attempt to cripple the income of a family unit by removing the breadwinner. Things changed in August as ICE began detaining women as well, in addition to a steady flow of males.

Late – August

August also one of the most emotional family separations of the year. A mother of three from the Bronx begged for help her husband was ripped away from her family during a routine immigration hearing.

“It was very traumatic for me and my children. My daughter is distraught, they took their father away. I don’t know what to do,” Cocha said.

Cocha’s young daughter was pulled from her farther, begging and screaming.

September

In September, the violence escalated. A man who said he is an American Citizen was grasped around the neck by an ICE agent as he spoke out against the detainments. Meanwhile, a coalition of elected officials demanded access to inspect the conditions of the detainment facility, refusing to leave until they were granted access. Simultaneously, other politicians and New Yorkers protested outside of 26 Federal Plaza, resulting in mass arrests.

Late – September

The violence inside 26 Federal Plaza reached a boiling point in late September when several journalists felt the wrath of ICE. An amNewYork journalist was manhandled and tossed by several ICE agents while several others were sent slamming to the floor. One photographer was so severely injured EMS had to remove him on a stretcher. Late into the month, another family separation left a child in tears.

October

In October, amNewYork visited Franyelis and her children, 3-year-old Emmanuel and 8-year-old Yoneifer, at their Brooklyn home. The family described the emotional pain and financial struggles of living without her husband, who was detained by ICE. Every time someone knocked at the door, Emmanuel believed his dad was on the other side.

Late – October

On October 21, ICE spilled out of 26 Federal Plaza and onto the city streets. Conducting a massive operation on Canal Street, the agents detained several street vendors that drew immediate and fierce backlash from bystanders and immigrant advocates. The operation began at about 3 p.m. in the area of Centre and Canal Streets, where ICE agents showed up to question street vendors as part of an alleged operation to tackle counterfeit goods, according to a Homeland Security official. Soon thereafter, chaos erupted as pedestrians clashed with the armed Feds.

November

In November, amNewYork documented the lives of several more families, including that of Jessica Supliguicha, whose daughter was born mere days after her husband was deported, leaving her and her son Dylan in emotional ruin. Meanwhile, Alexandra Alvarez and her baby Mia were separated from Manuel Mejia Hernandez, resulting in them begging for aid to get him back. Finally, Heury Gomez, who had been held in ICE custody for four months, finally reunited with his family in time for Thanksgiving.

Late – November

At the end of November, ICE tried once more to perform a massive, sweeping ICE raid along Canal Street, but this time New Yorkers were ready for them. A large group of protesters tracked the army of Feds to a nearby parking garage, where they had a standoff before NYPD officers arrived, resulting in a violent clash and a slew of arrests.

December

In December, good fortune fell upon several families. NYC high school student Deglis Yohardis Salazar Osuna, 20, was reunited with his parents after being held in ICE detention. The holiday season also saw Alexandra Alvarez reunited with her husband Manuel Mejia Hernandez at La Guardia airport minutes before their daughter’s first birthday.