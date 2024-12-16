Former Adams adviser Ingrid Lewis-Martin claims she’s target of incoming Manhattan DA indictment: ‘I am being falsely accused’

Former adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, Ingrid Lewis-Martin (shown in this 2022 photo), said on Dec. 16, 2024 that she could be criminally indicted in a corruption case as soon as this week.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, a day after resigning from City Hall as Mayor Eric Adams’ long-time adviser, denied any wrongdoing Monday in an apparently brewing indictment that she and her attorney claimed might be unsealed this week in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Lewis-Martin and her legal representative, Arthur Aidala, held a Dec. 16 press conference seemingly to get out in front of what they say is an impending criminal indictment from a grand jury which Manhattan District Attorney’s office convened. The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the investigation, said that the grand jury was investigating corruption allegations against Lewis-Martin as well as her son, Glenn Martin II, and hotelier Mayank Dwivedi.

Taking a page out of Mayor Adams’ playbook following his criminal indictment in September, Lewis-Martin not only denied the impending charges Monday but also suggested the case was politically motivated.

“When you are being unjustly accused of something, you stand up for your rights. And that is exactly what I am doing today,” Lewis-Martin told reporters. “I am being falsely accused of something. I haven’t been told of what it is. I have never done anything wrong in my capacity in government.”

A spokesperson for the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg declined to comment on Lewis-Martin’s remarks Monday: “Because this Office acts with the utmost integrity, it would be inappropriate for us to respond.”

An American chaplain, Lewis-Martin served as Adams’ chief aide since he took office in 2022. Before that, she worked with Adams as his chief of staff in the NYS Senate and was his senior advisor during his two terms as Brooklyn borough president.

But her tenure was not without scandal. In September, she was served with a subpoena by federal authorities just as she landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport after a trip to Japan.

Federal agents also raided Lewis-Martin’s Brooklyn home, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office seized her phone. According to reports at the time, she was not home when the raid occurred, but her family was.

At Monday’s press conference, Lewis-Martin defended her reputation built over 35 years of service in all three levels of government, saying that she has never profited from any office which she held.

“During my tenure, I have never taken any gifts, money, anything,” she said. “I have not made any arrangements in advance to take any gifts or money, or to have any gifts or money given to a family member to do my job.”

As for Mayor Adams, Hizzoner deflected numerous questions from about his long-time adviser’s impending investigation during a Monday press conference at City Hall, instead offering words of support and encouragement for her.

“This morning… I lifted her up in prayer. She not only has been constantly by my side throughout this entire journey, she’s not only a friend, but she’s my sister,” he said. “I just really ask God to give her strength in the days to come.”

The mayor also declined to comment on President-elect Donald Trump’s remarks Monday during a separate press conference that he would consider pardoning Adams from the federal corruption charges he faces. Trump said he believes Adams was treated “unfairly,” but did not specifically explain why.

With reporting by Barbara Russo-Lennon