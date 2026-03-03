‘They carried out a playbook’: Closing arguments begin in Alexander brothers sex trafficking trial

High profile real estate agent brothers Tal Alexander, Alon Alexander and Oren Alexander attend their federal sex trafficking trial in New York City, U.S. January 28, 2026 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Government prosecutors made their final arguments to the jury in the sex trafficking case against former luxury real estate moguls and brothers Alon, Oren and Tal Alexander with a graphic closing statement, recounting rape testimony from 11 alleged victims and drawing out similarities between their stories.

Calling the evidence against the brothers “unassailable,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Jones told jurors that the defendants’ “playbook” was to “lure women and girls to places where they were isolated,” by enticing them with fancy trips to the Hamptons or promises of fun parties — then, through drugs or physical force, rape them.

“The victim’s testimony shows the defendant’s repeated pattern. Their playbook,” Jones said. “They were corroborated by the sheer number of women who testified here. … they led different lives … But, they had one thing in common: they were each raped by these men.”

He detailed how multiple women described their assaults in similar ways, for example, using the same words to describe how they felt after accepting a drugged drink from the Alexanders: “woozy,” “out of it,” and “unable to hold up [their] head.”

Jones also pointed to the trove of physical evidence in the case, including text messages where the brothers bragged about “taking down” young women after alleged rapes, called women they flew out to the Hamptons “cheap hookers” and discussed plans to “orgy” other women after collectively agreeing to pay for their flights.

Additionally, Jones also referenced a blog, called Bent on Bitches, where, he alleges, the brothers authored lurid posts in which they purport to brag about committing sexual assault.

The posts were published in 2008, Jones said, months before the allegations in the case began — showing, he said, the motivations and mindset the Alexanders carried through their adult lives.

Then, Jones walked the jury through the now 10-count sex-trafficking indictment the jury will be asked to deliver a verdict on.

“The defendants are guilty of each and every one,” Jones said.

Jones also cast doubt on the defense’s argument that the women were only here testifying because they were ashamed and regretful of having a one night stand with the brothers and wanted revenge, or that they wanted the Alexander’s money, highlighting that only two women had filed civil suits against the brother, one being the daughter of a billionaire.

“They told you [the women] were motivated by shame and money. Now that you have seen this testimony … you know they’re not,” Jones said. “There has not been an ounce of shame in this courtroom. Shame is what defendants tried to make these women feel … What walked into this courtroom was not shame. It was courage and resolve. It was the truth.”

The defense team delivered a brief portion of its closing arguments on Tuesday and they will continue into Wednesday.

Howard Strebnick, an attorney for Alon Alexander, used the beginning of his closing statement to begin describing, in great detail, how sexual encounters between the Alexanders and the women who testified were consensual.

He highlighted the testimony of one woman who said she never said “no” to the brothers’ sexual advances and “remained” in their presence, characterizing it as a romantic “silent movie” (that woman testified she was drugged, was unable to exercise clear judgement and wanted the brother to stop).

Strebnick will continue his closing statement tomorrow, followed by attorneys for Oren and Tal Alexander.

If convicted, the brothers could face life in prison.