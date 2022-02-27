Ask the MTA | ‘Bus bunching’ and how to get a Senior MetroCard

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, are proud to bring back “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com.

Q: Why do some routes have more buses than they need, while others have terrible shortages? An example of the former is the B38 where I regularly see two or three buses one after another (often quite empty), and once I even witnessed four buses in a span of two minutes. An example of the latter is the B43 which often has 20-to-30-minute gaps between buses during rush hour, resulting in jam-packed buses and long waits. — Ephraim Mendelson

A: The phenomenon you describe is called bus bunching, and it’s an unfortunate reality of public transportation in any big city. The MTA schedules buses to have even spacing, but traffic along the route can delay the first bus on the road, creating a cascading effect that impacts all buses that follow. So instead of seeing a bus every 10 minutes as scheduled, you could see two or more lined up to make a stop one after the other. This can give the appearance that some routes have too many buses and others too few.

Other times it may be a shortage of bus operators that causes small gaps in service. This was a big issue for us with Omicron in the last few months. Our planning team continually adjusts assignments to narrow these gaps and keep wait times low.

As for your point on ridership, the number of customers on board at any one stop isn’t always the best indicator for overall usage. Our bus routes are quite long, traveling through many different neighborhoods and business districts. Certain segments might see more ridership, only for it to level off later in the route. Depending on where you are, the bus could seem crowded or empty.

Q: What is a senior MetroCard? What age does it start? And how do you go about applying for a card? — Deirdre Cohen

A: Reduced fares are available for riders who are 65 or older or have a qualifying disability. The discounted rate is half the base fare – so $1.35 for subways and local buses.

Applying for the program is free, and you can complete the process online, by mail, or in person at our Customer Service Center or at a MetroCard Van. Photo ID is required for verification. We have forms, assistance, and free photography available if needed. You can learn more at new.mta.info/fares/reduced-fare

