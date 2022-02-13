Ask the MTA | Senior MetroCards and OMNY, Manhattan bus stops and snow removal

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, are proud to bring back “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com.

Q: My husband and I are senior citizens and are receiving reduced fares on our MetroCards. How will it work when we have to use our credit cards for OMNY? How will the credit card know to charge the senior rate? -Marie Stamos

A: Reduced-fare customers should continue using their MetroCards for now. OMNY won’t be ready to support senior reduced-fare customers until later this year.

Once we’re ready for them to transition to OMNY, existing reduced-fare customers will be able to choose how to use the system: with their own contactless debit or credit cards/linked smart devices or with a reduced-fare OMNY card. If you choose to use your own bank card, we will provide instructions on how to link your card to your reduced-fare discount. If you opt for the OMNY card, one will be mailed to you.

Q: Manhattan buses stop frequently on their route because of their schedule. Since COVID, the stops have increased from 5 minutes between buses on Lexington Avenue southbound at 68th street to 15 minutes. When can we expect more frequent service? -Sandy Jaffe

A: We’re running the best service we can with current operator availability, which was affected by the recent Omicron surge. Currently, all routes are being served, and our team is hiring more operators and strategically prioritizing bus operator assignments to minimize customer impacts including wait times.

Q: Who is responsible for snow removal at bus stops? Buses stop far from the curb, and riders are often forced to climb over mounds of snow. It’s difficult and dangerous. -Jo-Ann Polise

Keeping roads passable, buses moving, and bus stops accessible during and after major snowstorms is a collaborative effort among the MTA, Department of Sanitation (DSNY), and New York City Department of Transportation (DOT). DSNY is responsible for snow removal at stops without bus shelters, and a DOT contractor (JCDecaux) is responsible for removing snow from benches at shelters.

Send us your questions at askthemta@amny.com.