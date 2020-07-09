Black Lives Matter mural painted at Trump Tower, much to chagrin of the president

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Stretching a block long, city residents led by the mayor and Rev. Al Sharpton painted a large mural of Black Lives Matter in big yellow block letters in front of Trump Tower of Fifth Avenue.

Scores of volunteers, with the help of the Department of Transportation, painted the big block letters in defiance of President Trump who said it would ” ruin the luxury strip.”

The mayor was joined by his wife Chirlane McCray, Rev. Sharpton, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and a host of Black activists who hailed the project as “sending a message” to the president who they claim has not been sensitive to their concerns on race in the country.

“Here’s what matters to remember – we are making a statement today of what we value in New York City,” de Blasio said. “We are making a statement of what matters. When I announced that we would be doing this here, President Trump said that we would be denigrating the luxury of Fifth Avenue. Let me tell you, we are not denigrating anything. We are liberating Fifth Avenue.”

President Trump blasted the mayor for painting “Black Lives Matter” in giant letters on the street in front of Trump’s namesake Manhattan tower. Trump answered the mayor with this Tweet:

Borough President Adams slammed the president and said this will send a message.



“America will tower over any individual that believes that they are more important and significant,” Adams said. “We are showing the highest court in our land is now making a ruling that the people are still in charge, and painting here Black Lives Matter shows that the people of New York are still in charge, and I would not miss this for the world.”

Adams was asked whether he thought the president would “get the message,” he replied, “whether he gets it or not, when he walks out his door he will be reminded that Black lives matter, people come visit him they will be reminded and its right here in Manhattan and that’s significant because its really the foundation of the American spirit that no matter what title you hold, we still control our streets. although he tried to stop the painting, New York City says these streets belong to us.”