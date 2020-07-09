Quantcast
New YorkNews

Black Lives Matter mural painted at Trump Tower, much to chagrin of the president

Todd Maisel
2 hours ago
Activists led by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rev. Al Sharpton, painted black lives matter mural in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

Stretching a block long, city residents led by the mayor and Rev. Al Sharpton painted a large mural of Black Lives Matter in big yellow block letters in front of Trump Tower of Fifth Avenue.

Scores of volunteers, with the help of the Department of Transportation, painted the big block letters in defiance of President Trump who said it would ” ruin the luxury strip.”

The mayor was joined by his wife Chirlane McCray, Rev. Sharpton, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and a host of Black activists who hailed the project as “sending a message” to the president who they claim has not been sensitive to their concerns on race in the country.

“Here’s what matters to remember – we are making a statement today of what we value in New York City,” de Blasio said. “We are making a statement of what matters. When I announced that we would be doing this here, President Trump said that we would be denigrating the luxury of Fifth Avenue. Let me tell you, we are not denigrating anything. We are liberating Fifth Avenue.”

Borough President Adams slammed the president and said this will send a message.
 
“America will tower over any individual that believes that they are more important and significant,” Adams said. “We are showing the highest court in our land is now making a ruling that the people are still in charge, and painting here Black Lives Matter shows that the people of New York are still in charge, and I would not miss this for the world.”
Activists led by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rev. Al Sharpton painted Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Adams was asked whether he thought the president would “get the message,” he replied, “whether he gets it or not, when he walks out his door he will be reminded that Black lives matter, people come visit him they will be reminded and its right here in Manhattan and that’s significant because its really the foundation of the American spirit that no matter what title you hold, we still control our streets. although he tried to stop the painting, New York City says these streets belong to us.”
 

Anthony Beckford, president of Black Lives Matter Brooklyn, joined in the painting with many other leaders.

“We are sending a message to the president that he needs to pay attention to black lives matter,” Beckford said. “He needs to know that racism in this country will not be tolerated.”

Mayor de Blasio also was heckled by some Trump supporters who appeared at his arrival, calling him names as he joined those painting the mural. The mayor also took some glee in hearing that the Manhattan District Attorney won his suit in Supreme Court seeking eight years of tax documents.

“When we say that everyone is accountable under the law, whether they wear a business suit or a uniform, everyone is accountable, we are saying Black Lives Matter,” he said. “And when we say, with the help of our First Lady, that we are going to examine every part of this city, every institution, every agency to identify the institutional racism and tear it down, we are saying Black Lives Matter in New York City.”

Borough President Eric Adams, flanked by Black Lives Matter Brooklyn President Anthony Beckford left, paint a letter. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

Also on hand was Azia, a BET television personality on the reality show  “Hustle in Brooklyn,” lent a hand with a paint roller.

“We are all part of the human race so all lives matter, but however, this is about black lives matter because we have been held down for so long, passed by dealing with issues and were made to feel small. The fact that change is happening matters, recognition matters – but yea, black lives matter.”

De Blasio and the mural was not without detractors. A handful of Trump supporters showed and faced off with some of the painters saying “all lives matter,” some critical that the mural wasn’t “necessary.”

“It shouldn’t be about anyone being better than the other because all lives matter – my life, your life, their life – we all matter,” said Karen Braun of Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, the Naked Cowboy showed for the event, a Trump supporter, but he gently strummed his guitar singing songs.

Naked Cowboy joins some Trump supporters, but doesn’t get into the fray, only playing music for the crowd. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Activists argue with Trump supporters outside Trump Tower. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Activists on both sides, exchange views peacefully. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Activists led by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rev. Al Sharpton painted Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

