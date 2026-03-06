Bronx shooting: Man gunned down inside public housing complex

Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for the suspects who shot a man dead inside a public housing complex on Friday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred inside an apartment building within the Forest Houses, at 765 East 165th St., in Morrisania at about 6:35 a.m. on March 6.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct and NYPD Public Service Area 7 responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about a man shot inside the building.

When they arrived, police reported, they found the victim, a 27-year-old man, who was unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation at this time, police sources said.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition; he was later pronounced dead. Police have not yet released the man’s identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police sources said three suspects wearing all black clothing, who were seen fleeing the building after shots rang out, remain at large.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through March 1, the NYPD reported four shootings and one homicide year-to-date in the 42nd Precinct. Borough-wide, the Bronx has had 37 shootings and 16 murders year-to-date through March 1, up from 34 shootings and 14 homicides at the same point in 2025.