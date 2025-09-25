Cops seek second suspect in fatal shooting of Bronx man outside his home

The NYPD released photos of a second suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Kelvin Mosquea in the Bronx on Aug. 26.

Police are searching for a second suspect in a Bronx shooting last month that killed a 34-year-old man.

Kelvin Mosquea was fatally shot outside his home at 710 Croes Ave. in Clason Point on Aug. 26, shortly after 1 p.m., police said. Officers from the 43rd Precinct found him unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

Two days later, police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. He was charged with two counts of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of robbery.

On Thursday, Sept. 25, the NYPD released photos of a second suspect wanted in connection with Mosquea’s killing, but did not specify his alleged role.

Shortly after his death, Mosquea’s family launched an online fundraiser to help cover funeral costs and support his young family, describing his killing as a “heartbreaking loss.”

“Kelvin was more than just a brother. He was the heart of our family — a loving father, a loyal friend, and a man who carried a quiet strength and a heart full of kindness,” his sister, Beyonce, wrote. “To know him was to love him. He had a smile that could light up even the darkest day, and a spirit that made people feel at ease, safe, and loved.”