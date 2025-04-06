Shooting inside Bronx Wendy’s location leaves two injured

Cops are searching for a pair of gunmen who opened fire in a Bronx Wendy’s on Saturday night, seriously injuring two men.

Cops in the Bronx are searching for two gunmen behind a shooting at a Wendy’s restaurant on Saturday night, seriously injuring two men.

The gunfire erupted at approximately 7:42 p.m. on April 5 inside the fast food joint located at 342 East Fordham Road in Fordham Heights.

Police sources reported that the shooters appeared to have been eyeing their victims for several minutes before opening fire. The suspects briefly left the store, then re-entered and began firing from a spot near the entrance.

Officers from the 46th Precinct responded to the incident. Police said one victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and back, while the other, a 27-year-old man, was struck in the arm and thigh.

EMS rushed both victims to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries and are expected to survive.

Meanwhile, authorities say the shooters, believed to be teenagers, fled eastbound on East Fordham Road before cops arrived. One was seen wearing a blue sweater, while the other was donning a black puffer jacket. Detectives are looking into whether a gang beef may have sparked the violence.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.