Bronx

17-year-old girl fatally stabbed by teenager in Bronx altercation: NYPD

A 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed outside a Bronx apartment building Thursday afternoon, police said.

Emery Mizell was stabbed in the chest at around 2:15 p.m. at 1105 Boynton Ave., in the Soundview section of the borough, during an argument that quickly escalated into a fight, police said.

Mizell was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police took three teenagers into custody before arresting a 15-year-old girl and charging her with murder, manslaughter, and the unlawful possession of a weapon. Given the girl’s age, her name has not been released.

The two other teenagers, both males, were released from custody. A police spokesperson said the males were witnesses to the incident.

