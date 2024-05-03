17-year-old girl fatally stabbed by teenager in Bronx altercation: NYPD

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed outside a Bronx apartment building Thursday afternoon, police said.

Emery Mizell was stabbed in the chest at around 2:15 p.m. at 1105 Boynton Ave., in the Soundview section of the borough, during an argument that quickly escalated into a fight, police said.

Mizell was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police took three teenagers into custody before arresting a 15-year-old girl and charging her with murder, manslaughter, and the unlawful possession of a weapon. Given the girl’s age, her name has not been released.

The two other teenagers, both males, were released from custody. A police spokesperson said the males were witnesses to the incident.