Baby boy left at Bronx Dunkin’ returned to mother – day after Midtown newborn abandonment

The Dunkin’ at 1791 Westchester Ave. in the Bronx, where a 3- to 4-month-old boy was briefly left in a stroller Tuesday morning.

Just a day after a newborn was found abandoned at Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan, a baby boy was briefly left alone in a stroller inside a Dunkin’ Donuts in the Bronx on Tuesday morning, police said.

The child, believed to be 3 to 4 months old, was found at 8:05 a.m. at 1791 Westchester Ave. in Soundview and remained unattended for about 20 minutes before officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a 911 call about the abandoned child.

EMS evaluated the baby before bringing him to the precinct for safety, cops said.

The infant has since been returned to his mother without incident, and no arrests were made.

Police had questioned the mother when she arrived at the precinct to pick up the child to determine the circumstances that led to the child being left alone.

The NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance footage of a woman wanted in connection with the discovery of an abandoned newborn baby girl at the 34th Street–Penn Station subway station in Midtown Manhattan on the morning of October 20.

The infant, still attached to her umbilical cord, was found around 9:04 a.m. on the southbound 1 train platform, wrapped in a blanket.