11-year-old boy in Bronx shot and wounded while playing with other kids: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An 11-year-old boy in the Bronx was injured while playing with a group of children on Saturday night, authorities confirmed.

Police sources said the shooting occurred at about 8:28 p.m. on Oct. 26 near the corner of East 188th Street and Park Avenue in Belmont.

Authorities said the victim was playing with other children at the location when a fired shot struck him in his leg.

Police do not yet know what led up to the shooting, nor did they have an available description of the suspect.

Sources familiar with the case said the wounded boy hobbled over to a local firehouse on East 187th Street and Webster Avenue, where he sought help. Officers from the 48th Precinct responded to the location.

EMS rushed the youngster to Jacobi Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made thus far in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.