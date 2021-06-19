Bricklayer for NYC busted for allegedly raping underage Bronx stepdaughters

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A bricklayer with the city’s Department of Transportation wound up in handcuffs Friday for allegedly raping his two underage stepdaughters in the Bronx.

Jose Lozano, 50, faces charges including rape, criminal sexual act, sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Police sources said that Lozano allegedly forced himself upon his two stepdaughters, ages 9 and 11, on or about May 6, 2019 at their home within the confines of the 46th Precinct — raping and sodomizing them.

The horrific abuse was reported to the precinct on Friday, June 18, of this year, and Lozano was arrested following an investigation.