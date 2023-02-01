Suspect booked on murder charges after man, 62, found dead in Bronx basement

A suspect has been charged with murder after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a Bronx basement apartment Tuesday night.

According to police, cops responded to a 911 call to 130 West 169 Street in Highbridge at around 10:37 p.m. on Jan. 1. Upon arrival, officers found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the head.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to police, a 51-year-old Bronx resident was taken into custody shortly after the incident. He is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

The investigations remains ongoing and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, though the case has already been deemed a homicide.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending proper family notification.