Bronx basketball coach accused of raping teen girl may have more victims, NYPD says

34-year-old Jayvone Johnson of Crotona Park East was arrested by the Special Victims Unit on Dec. 21, 2025, on rape charges.

Bronx special victims detectives who arrested a middle school basketball coach last month for allegedly raping a teenage student believe he may have other victims.

Police want to talk to anyone who may have been sexually assaulted by 34-year-old Jayvone Johnson of Crotona Park East, who was arrested by the Special Victims Squad on Dec. 21, 2025, on rape charges.

Sources familiar with the case said that Johnson served as a gym teacher and girls basketball coach at the Icahn Charter School 2, which is co-located within P.S./M.S. 498 at 1640 Bronxdale Ave. in Morris Park.

Law enforcement sources said Johnson allegedly raped a then-14-year-old girl on Dec. 23, 2024 within the confines of the 48th Precinct. He was 33 years old at the time.

The incident was reported to police, and the Bronx Special Victims Squad arrested Johnson almost a year to the day after the incident, Dec. 21, 2025, following a thorough investigation.

On Tuesday, the NYPD released Johnson’s mugshot in the hope that any potential victim may recognize him and come forward.

In the hours following the authorities’ plea, the LinkedIn account associated with him was deactivated. Before deactivation, Johnson used the phrase “Seize your moment” on his profile and photographs.

Anyone who may have been sexually assaulted by Johnson can call the NYPD Sex Crimes hotline at 212-267-RAPE (7273), or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.