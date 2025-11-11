Bronx brute tells senior he’s ‘gonna break your face,’ then punches her inside store in random attack: cops

Cops are looking for a callous brute who threatened and then assaulted a senior inside a Bronx deli on Monday morning in an unprovoked attack.

According to police sources, the attack unfolded inside a bodega located at 284 East 198th St. in Fordham Manor at around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Law enforcement sources said the unprovoked incident unfolded when the suspect confronted a 66-year-old woman as she shopped inside the store. He then began making threats against her.

“I am gonna to break your face,” the man allegedly said.

Seconds later, police reported, he punched her multiple times in the face, then fled the location and was last seen heading southbound on Bainbridge Avenue.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to the scene. The victim suffered bruising and swelling, and was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital by EMS, where she was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. On Monday night, the NYPD released images of the suspect, whom they described as a man who was last seen wearing a black hat, black glasses, a white jacket, and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.